TEXT-S&P ratings - TDC A/S
March 16, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - TDC A/S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- TDC A/S ------------------------------------------------ 16-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Communications

Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 87236N

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Jun-2010 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR457.379 mil 6.5% med-term nts ser 16 due

04/19/2012 BBB 04-Mar-2011

EUR273.547 mil 5.875% nts due 12/16/2015 BBB 04-Mar-2011

EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 02/08/2011: sr

unsecd BBB 15-Feb-2011

£500 mil 5.625% (proposed) med-term nts due

02/22/2023 BBB 15-Feb-2011

EUR800 mil 3.5% (proposed) med-term nts due

02/23/2015 BBB 15-Feb-2011

EUR800 mil 4.75% (proposed) med-term nts due

02/22/2019 BBB 15-Feb-2011

EUR500 mil 3.75% med-term nts due 03/02/2022 BBB 24-Feb-2012

