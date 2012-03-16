TEXT-S&P ratings - TDC A/S

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- TDC A/S ------------------------------------------------ 16-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/A-2 Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Communications
Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 87236N
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
14-Jun-2010 BB/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR457.379 mil 6.5% med-term nts ser 16 due
04/19/2012 BBB 04-Mar-2011
EUR273.547 mil 5.875% nts due 12/16/2015 BBB 04-Mar-2011
EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 02/08/2011: sr
unsecd BBB 15-Feb-2011
£500 mil 5.625% (proposed) med-term nts due
02/22/2023 BBB 15-Feb-2011
EUR800 mil 3.5% (proposed) med-term nts due
02/23/2015 BBB 15-Feb-2011
EUR800 mil 4.75% (proposed) med-term nts due
02/22/2019 BBB 15-Feb-2011
EUR500 mil 3.75% med-term nts due 03/02/2022 BBB 24-Feb-2012