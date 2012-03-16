TEXT-S&P revises TDC outlook to positive; 'BBB' rating affirmed

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-2’. TDC’s liquidity is “strong,” in our opinion, reflecting our anticipation that liquidity sources will cover liquidity uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months, and by at least 1x over the next 24 months.

The company’s liquidity sources consist of:

-- Surplus cash of at least DKK1 billion over the next two years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company’s liquid assets totaled DKK1.5 billion.

-- An undrawn committed unsecured revolving credit facility of EUR500 million (DKK3.7 billion) due 2016.

-- Two EUR100 million committed unsecured bilateral facilities (DKK1.5 billion combined, of which about DKK1.3 billion is currently undrawn) due 2014.

-- Cash flows from operations at about DKK7.5 per year over the next two years (from DKK7.2 billion in 2011).

-- A new 10-year EUR500 million (DKK3.7 billion) bond issued in March 2012.

Against these sources, we anticipate the following liquidity uses:

-- Annual capital expenditures of about DKK3.5 billion.

-- Annual dividends at DKK3.7 billion.

-- A EUR457 million (DKK3.4 billion) bond maturing in April 2012.

The company has no other debt maturities in 2012 and 2013.

Backup facilities include a maintenance financial covenant that would only be triggered if TDC’s long-term rating were to become speculative grade.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the next two years by one-notch if the company’s EBITDA margin -- as adjusted by Standard & Poor’s -- remains comfortably in the 38%-40% range, with adjusted debt to EBITDA sustainably declining to about 2.5x.

We could revise the outlook to stable if revenues were to decline as a result of competitive or regulatory pressure, if TDC were unable to sustain its profitability improvements, or if the company were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy than that reflected by its current unadjusted net debt to EBITDA target of 2.2x, resulting for instance in adjusted debt to EBITDA above 2.7x.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

TDC A/S

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB