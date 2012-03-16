TEXT-S&P Summary: Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos Petro

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Summary analysis -- Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Product 16-Mar-2012
Petroliferos

Petroliferos

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

13-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

28-Apr-2010 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

19-Jan-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ‘A’ rating on Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos Petroliferos (CORES) reflects an equalization with the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1), since we believe that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Spanish government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CORES in the event of financial stress.

We consider CORES to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our rating approach on our view of CORES’:

-- “Integral” link with the Spanish government. We consider CORES to be an arm of the government as an agency tightly controlled and supervised by the Spanish Ministry of Industry, specifically mandated to build up, manage, and control the nation’s strategic oil reserves, in accordance with the EU and international legislation. Although CORES does not receive funds from the government or benefit from any explicit guarantee on its liabilities, there is, in our view, strong government support in the form of a regulatory framework under which oil and gas operators have the obligation to pay whatever fees are necessary to fully cover all of CORES’ costs--including debt service.

-- “Critical” role as an entity especially formed to provide a strategic public service on behalf of the Spanish government. CORES has a specific mandate to monitor the level of Spain’s oil reserves--virtually all of which come from imports--and ensure that they are sufficient to cover the country’s oil consumption needs. Only the government itself can, in our opinion, undertake CORES’ mandate.

CORES borrows funds in the local and international financial markets to finance the purchase of oil stocks. Total debt on Aug. 31, 2011, stood at EUR1.88 billion.

Liquidity

CORES’ liquidity position remains adequate, in our opinion, given that CORES takes into consideration all of its expenses, including debt service, when determining the annual fees applicable to its members. Fees are collected regularly each month, and expenditures are also regular and predictable, as they are mostly related to rental of storage capacity of the reserves.

CORES’ liquidity position also benefits from debt that is primarily long term (86% of the total) and from conservative budgeting, with fees that are set slightly above expected expenditures (CORES typically returns the excess to operators at year-end). In addition, on Nov. 3, 2011, CORES had credit lines of EUR330 million, of which EUR80.5 million were available.

Outlook

The negative outlook on CORES mirrors that on Spain, which in turn reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could further lower our ratings on Spain in 2012 or 2013 if:

-- Additional labor market and other growth-enhancing reforms are delayed or we consider them to be insufficient to reduce the high unemployment rate;

-- We see that the government does not undertake additional measures to broadly meet its budgetary targets in 2012 and 2013 of 4.4% and 3% of GDP, respectively; or

-- Further pressure from the private sector leads us to reassess the sovereign’s fiscal performance, particularly if it were to result in an increased need for additional capital injections from the state or similar interventions.

Conversely, the ratings on Spain (and CORES) could stabilize at the current level if budgetary targets are met and if risks emanating from contingent liabilities subside.

