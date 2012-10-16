TEXT-Fitch Q412 EMEA oil and gas dashboard

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA Q412 Oil and Gas Dashboard.

The publication explores the dichotomy between drilling rig activity in EMEA versus the rest of the world (excluding the US and Canada) and what the data may suggest about the health of the sector overall for the rest of 2012 and into 2013. Fitch reveals what factors it will monitor in Q412 and 2013 that could impact its rating decisions. The agency also discusses its expectations about the trend in exploration spending of the four European major integrated oil companies (Shell, BP, Total and ENI ). Finally, the report identifies which sub-sectors may be most affected by a downward move in oil and gas prices.

Fitch still anticipates that EMEA oil and gas sector revenue growth will average around 10% for the year, down from more than 25%-30% growth in 2011. Latest-12 month average revenue growth was approximately 15% as of Q212.

For a complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard data monitor, see the Q4 publication of the EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard Q4-2012