FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Q412 EMEA oil and gas dashboard
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 16, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Q412 EMEA oil and gas dashboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA Q412 Oil and Gas Dashboard.

The publication explores the dichotomy between drilling rig activity in EMEA versus the rest of the world (excluding the US and Canada) and what the data may suggest about the health of the sector overall for the rest of 2012 and into 2013. Fitch reveals what factors it will monitor in Q412 and 2013 that could impact its rating decisions. The agency also discusses its expectations about the trend in exploration spending of the four European major integrated oil companies (Shell, BP, Total and ENI ). Finally, the report identifies which sub-sectors may be most affected by a downward move in oil and gas prices.

Fitch still anticipates that EMEA oil and gas sector revenue growth will average around 10% for the year, down from more than 25%-30% growth in 2011. Latest-12 month average revenue growth was approximately 15% as of Q212.

For a complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard data monitor, see the Q4 publication of the EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard Q4-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.