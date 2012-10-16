TEXT-S&P releases FAQ and forecasts on Europe's top 15 telcos

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - The cuts that Europe’s top 15 telecommunications companies are making in shareholder payouts and their generally improved performance in emerging markets are not enough to fully offset the adverse credit effect of weak economic conditions, regulatory changes, and competition, said Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services in a Credit FAQ “Why Europe’s Top 15 Telcos’ Credit Quality Is Fading,” published today.

The largest debt issuers in the sector, these telcos will likely spend twice as much on capital investments than on dividends this year and next, in Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion. But even with dividends scaled back, in some cases firmly, these companies face deteriorating creditworthiness, especially now that the eurozone has slipped back into recession.

Negative rating actions on these companies have outnumbered positive actions so far in 2012. And the trend could continue into 2013.

Our updated aggregate forecasts for the largest 15 telecom operators point to weaker performance and deleveraging potential in 2012-2013 than we projected about one year ago.

In the FAQ, we address frequent investor questions about how economic conditions, sovereign rating changes, financial policies, and evolving technology are affecting the ratings on these 15 companies.