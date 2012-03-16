TEXT-Fitch cuts DECO 6's CMBS notes

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 6 - UK Large Loan 2 plc’s notes, as follows:

GBP174.3m class A2 due July 2017 (XS0235683223) downgraded to ‘CCCsf’ from ‘BBBsf’; Recovery Estimate (RE) 70%

GBP34.4m class B due July 2017 (XS0235683736) downgraded to ‘CCsf’ from ‘BBsf’; RE 0%

GBP39.3m class C due July 2017 (XS0235684114) downgraded to ‘CCsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; RE 0%

GBP24.1m class D due July 2017 (XS0235684544) downgraded to ‘Csf’ from ‘CCsf’; RE 0%

The downgrades have been driven by the condition of the Mapeley loan collateral. The transfer of the loan to special servicing in October 2011 has opened up new sources of information that reveal that the credit quality of the CMBS is considerably weaker than previously believed. The special servicer, Hatfield Philips International Limited (‘CSS3+'), commissioned an updated valuation of the portfolio. This indicated an aggregate market value of GBP74.7m, as at January 2012. The revaluation reflected a decline in collateral value on a like-for-like basis of 66% from a previous estimate prepared (on behalf of the sponsor) in 2008, which was itself some 10% down from at closing.

As a result, the reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) has increased to 230%. While much higher than the 77% LTV reported prior to the new valuation, Fitch’s working estimate of LTV for its November 2011 rating action (124%) underestimated the extent of asset wastage revealed by the new valuation report. It contains significant detail on the current condition of the aging property portfolio, following a period of neglect. Against an unfavourable backdrop of generally high structural vacancy for secondary regional offices in the UK, prolonged falls in income for this portfolio are likely, with void periods likely to overlap across multiple properties. Significant outlays of capital expenditure will be required to secure new income, which has dragged down value.

The majority of assets are large offices last occupied by public sector institutions on former long leases. Several are in weak locations that would not appeal to a broad range of tenants. This information is not new to Fitch, but what was not apparent to the agency is how poor a state of repair the properties are now in. Combining neglect with large lot sizes and peripheral locations undermines the marketability of the portfolio, both to tenants and investors. The steep decline in the value of this portfolio raises serious questions about the portfolio selection and property management skills of the sponsor. At any rate, it leaves a very challenging situation for the special servicer to contend with. This is not helped by an out-of-the-money interest rate swap.

Despite the extent of asset and structural weakness, rental income (supplemented with available liquidity facility drawings) should still be sufficient to service the CMBS for some time. Nevertheless, the severity of rating action indicates Fitch’s opinion that ultimate shortfalls on the class A2 tranche cannot be ruled out, with losses probable if not inevitable further down the capital structure.

The other remaining loan in the pool is the Brunel Shopping Centre loan. The borrower had insufficient funds this quarter to supplement rental income. This resulted in no amortisation and a senior interest shortfall on the loan. The special servicer, Solutus Advisors, continues to evaluate recovery options. However, an investor report has not yet been made available outlining recent progress.