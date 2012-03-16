TEXT-S&P summary: Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we forecast relatively stable revenues in fiscal 2012, following a revenue decline of 6.6% in fiscal 2011, because we expect ENH’s revenues to benefit from the moderately expanding information technology (IT) enterprise spending, despite fierce competition in the industry and the currently uncertain economic environment, particularly in Europe. Furthermore, we forecast that ENH’s reported EBITDA margin will improve to about 4%-5% in fiscal 2012, from 1.2% in fiscal 2011, primarily owing to associated benefits of the company’s current restructuring program. We understand that most of the program was completed in fiscal 2011, with cost savings coming into full effect in fiscal 2012.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2012, ending on Dec. 31, ENH reported weaker revenues than we anticipated, down 6.3% year on year. This was primarily the result of erosion in the maintenance and managed services business, as well as fewer large projects. The group’s reported EBITDA margin was 2.1%, down from 2.5% year on year, primarily because lower revenues were only partly offset by the benefits of the group’s cost-cutting efforts.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we forecast that the group’s FOCF (defined as cash flow from operations after gross capital expenditures) will improve to about negative EUR50 million-negative EUR30 million in fiscal 2012, and to about break-even levels in fiscal 2013, from negative EUR113 million in fiscal 2011. The anticipated improvement is primarily due to higher operating profits and lower restructuring related cash outflows. A EUR32 million restructuring provision has not been spent as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Given our expectations of modest revenue growth in the remaining three quarters of fiscal 2012 and increasing EBITDA after restructuring costs, we anticipate that the group’s gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s, is likely to decline to about 5x by Sept. 30, 2012, from 18x as of Sept. 30, 2011.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, ENH reported gross consolidated debt of EUR247 million and net financial debt of EUR51 million.

Liquidity

We assess ENH’s liquidity as “adequate,” under our criteria. This is primarily based on our view that the group’s sources of liquidity, including facility availability, will exceed its uses by about 1.5x in fiscal 2012 and by about 1.2x thereafter. Nevertheless, we do not consider ENH’s liquidity “strong” because of our assessment of the group’s only satisfactory standing in credit markets and our view that ENH’s liquidity profile is vulnerable to a significant economic downturn.

In our base-case forecast, we estimate liquidity sources in fiscal 2012 of about EUR250 million. These include primarily EUR146 million of surplus cash, an undrawn EUR40 million revolving facility maturing in November 2014, and meaningful positive funds from operations (FFO).

Liquidity uses of about EUR160 million in fiscal 2012 mainly include primarily capital expenditures of at least EUR70 million annually, moderate working capital requirements and restructuring cash outflows, and moderate debt maturities from bank loans. In addition, as of June 30, 2011, the company must semiannually offer noteholders a repurchase option of EUR12.5 million of the principal outstanding as well as accrued interest, at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount. We conservatively assume that bondholders will use their put option in our liquidity assessment.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, consolidated reported cash and equivalents stood at EUR196 million. The company’s ability to draw on its EUR40 million revolver is conditional on two financial covenants, under which the group has significant headroom (more than 30%) over the next 18 months, according to our calculations.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating of the senior secured notes is ‘B-', in line with the corporate credit rating on ENH. The recovery rating on the notes is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings reflect our valuation of ENH on a going-concern basis, given ENH’s established position in a highly competitive industry and its diverse customer base. We believe that a default would most likely result from excess leverage stemming from continuous operating underperformance. Our default scenario simulates a default in 2013. We value the group using a discounted cash flow approach, resulting in a stressed enterprise value of about EUR310 million.

Recoveries on the notes are supported by the security package offered to bondholders, and a relatively favorable insolvency regime, in which we estimate coverage to be at the upper end of the 30%-50% range.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that ENH should be in a position to achieve significant cost savings from its restructuring program, and in turn enable the group to further significantly improve its still negative free cash flow generation over the next 12 months and maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

Positive rating momentum could build if the company completed its operational turnaround, in particular by demonstrating a capacity to generate moderate EBITDA margins and positive FOCF on a sustainable basis while maintaining adequate liquidity. In particular, stable revenue trends coupled with reported EBITDA margins (after restructuring costs) of more than 6%, as well as a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s, of about 4x could support an upgrade.

Conversely, rating headroom could become less substantial if continued restructuring costs or a weaker macroeconomic environment were to put pressure on the group’s liquidity profile. In particular, we may lower the rating if cash balances were to decline to less than EUR100 million because of cash flow losses.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

