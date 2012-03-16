TEXT-S&P summary: CTC Media Inc.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our revised base-case assessment for 2012, we assume that CTC Media will post low-single-digit revenue growth. We expect the Russian advertising market to be negatively affected by weakening macroeconomic conditions, saturation of consumption in various fast-moving consumer goods segments, and further regulation limiting beer advertising.

We believe that CTC Media has reached a critical size for its niche entertainment channel, and is unlikely to significantly improve in 2012, owing to competition from smaller free-to-air channels and pay TV. We assume that CTC Media’s two smaller networks could slightly improve their audience shares in 2012. However, this would not likely allow CTC Media to meaningfully expand faster than the Russian advertising market and achieve a stronger competitive position.

CTC Media has already sold 80% of its inventory for 2012 at slightly greater prices compared with 2011, which should allow for modest revenue growth. We also assume that CTC Media’s historically high profitability will continue to face pressure from rising programming costs in 2012, which would not allow CTC Media to report an EBITDA margin significantly exceeding 30%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

CTC Media currently has no debt, and we assume the company will only need debt to finance significant acquisitions. We believe CTC Media might pursue acquisitions in its key markets of interest, such as Ukraine and Belarus. However, we expect these potential acquisitions to be financed with long-term funding, which would support the company’s adequate liquidity position. Our base-case scenario assumes that the company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain at less than 2x, in line with the company’s financial policy.

In our base-case assessment, we forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) of close to $150 million in 2012 and 2013, given that we assume capital expenditures of close to $25 million in the same period. Since the company has accumulated significant cash balances and generates positive free cash flow, it has started paying meaningful dividends. For 2011, CTC Media paid dividends of $129 million to the controlling shareholders and announced its plan to pay $80 million in 2012. Such dividend payments, although representing the majority of free cash flow, should be compatible with the existing rating provided that the company does not make any meaningful acquisitions at the same time. We do not factor in a one-time dividend payment of significant size, which would increase debt to the upper-end of our leverage target in our base-case assessment.

Liquidity

We consider CTC Media’s liquidity to be adequate for the ratings, reflecting an absence of debt and the company’s strong cash flow generation. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CTC Media reported cash and equivalents of $129.6 million. Liquidity is further supported by CTC Media’s cash-generative profile and its ability to generate positive free cash flow, even in times of weakened trading conditions, owing to the company’s limited capital expenditure requirements. This translates into a strong ratio of liquidity sources to uses of more than 2x for 2012 and 2013.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CTC Media will perform in line with or better than the advertising market in Russia. It also reflects our belief that the company will protect its market share in free-to-air TV (channels that do not require a subscription or decoder) and continue generating stable cash flows. Our baseline scenario for a ‘BB-’ rating includes the assumption that the Russian advertising market will grow only modestly in 2012 as a result of weakening macroeconomic conditions. It also includes our expectation that CTC Media will maintain its current audience shares of its channels and that debt leverage will be consistently less than 2x.

Ratings upside is remote at this stage because it would primarily stem from a significantly stronger market position in Russia, which would be difficult to achieve over the next 12 months, in our view. Diversification to non-advertising segments and expansion into other markets that would reduce concentration on the flagship CTC channel could also support a positive rating action. At the same time, an upgrade would also depend on the company’s financial profile remaining supportive, which would include adequate liquidity and a ratio of debt to EBITDA of less than 2x on a sustainable basis.

We would lower the rating on CTC Media if the company’s leverage exceeded our expectations as a result of acquisitions or financial policy decisions. Ratings downside is unlikely to stem from changes in the business characteristics, as this would require a steep fall in earnings and cash flows, which we do not anticipate in the 12-month outlook horizon.