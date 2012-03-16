TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens to 603 Bps

March 16 - Standard & Poor’s investment-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 199 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 603 bps. By rating, the ‘AA’ spread remained unchanged at 131 bps, ‘A’ narrowed by 1 bp to 172 bps, and ‘BBB’ remained unchanged at 247 bps. The ‘BB’ spread widened by 3 bps to 427 bps, ‘B’ widened by 2 bps to 653 bps, and ‘CCC’ tightened by 1 bp to 1,005 bps.

By industry, financial institutions expanded by 1 bp to 301 bps, and banks narrowed by 2 bps to 314 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications remained flat at 289 bps, 203 bps, and 315 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 196 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 633 bps and its five-year moving average of 717 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.