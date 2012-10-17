TEXT-S&P ratings - eAccess Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)



Ratings -- eAccess Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Dev/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26938N

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$420 mil 8.25% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 08-Mar-2011

EUR200 mil 8.375% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 25-Mar-2011