TEXT-S&P ratings - eAccess Ltd.
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - eAccess Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- eAccess Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Dev/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26938N

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$420 mil 8.25% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 08-Mar-2011

EUR200 mil 8.375% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 25-Mar-2011

