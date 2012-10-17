TEXT-S&P : CreditWatch implications on eAccess revised to developing

Oct 17 -

Overview

-- Japan-based eAccess’ potential parent, Softbank, announced it will buy U.S.-based wireless company Sprint Nextel, most likely in mid-2013.

-- All ratings on eAccess remain on CreditWatch, but we have changed the implications to developing from positive.

-- We expect to equalize the corporate credit rating on eAccess with that on Softbank if we assess eAccess as having become a core subsidiary of the Softbank group.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch status of the ratings on eAccess when we can expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate ratings outcome on Softbank.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services kept its ‘BB+’ long-term corporate credit rating and ‘BB’ issue rating on eAccess Ltd. on CreditWatch, but revised the implications to developing from positive. The action follows our placement on CreditWatch with negative implications of the ratings on Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--), the potential parent of eAccess, on October 12 and our CreditWatch update, with updated views, on October 16. We placed the ratings on eAccess on CreditWatch positive on October 2 following eAccess’ announcement that it will merge with Softbank by February 2013.

Rationale

It is likely that we will equalize the corporate credit rating on eAccess with the corporate credit rating on Softbank. If the acquisition by Softbank of Sprint Nextel goes ahead we anticipate lowering the rating on Softbank to the ‘BB’ category. Accordingly, we would either keep the rating on eAccess at ‘BB+’ or lower it. In the less likely event that the acquisition of Sprint Nextel does not proceed, we would likely raise the rating on eAccess to equal that on Softbank, which is currently ‘BBB’.

Regardless of the rating level of Softbank, we maintain our view that the merger with Softbank is likely to positively impact eAccess’ business prospects on a stand-alone basis, as we expect eAccess to benefit from utilizing its 1.7 GHz spectrum under the Softbank group.

CreditWatch

We will resolve the CreditWatch status of the ratings on eAccess when we can expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate ratings outcome on Softbank. In resolving the CreditWatch status, we will assess the impact on eAccess’ business prospects and financial management of becoming a 100%-owned subsidiary of the Softbank group, as well as eAccess’ position within the Softbank group.

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action

To From

eAccess Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Dev/-- BB+/Watch Pos/--

Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Dev BB/Watch Pos