TEXT-Fitch rates CIMB Niaga Auto Finance's bonds 'AA+(idn)'
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates CIMB Niaga Auto Finance's bonds 'AA+(idn)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance’s (CNAF, ‘AA+(idn)'/Stable) proposed issue of up to IDR1trn senior bonds I 2012 with a maturity of up to three years a National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA+(idn)’ rating.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the company’s business growth.

The bonds are rated at the same level as CNAF’s National Long-Term rating to reflect Fitch’s view that they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

CNAF’s rating reflects Fitch’s expectation of continued strong support from its majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; ‘BBB’/Stable) and its ultimate parent, CIMB Group (CIMBG; flagship CIMB Bank Berhad rated ‘BBB+'/Stable). Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening of support from, CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group would put pressure on CNAF’s ratings. There is little upside potential for CNAF’s rating, which is already at the top end of the National Rating scale.

Established in 1981, CNAF is 99.9%-owned by CIMB Niaga and focuses on Indonesia’s car financing business. CIMB Niaga is the fifth-largest bank in Indonesia and is majority-owned by CIMB Group.

