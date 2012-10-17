TEXT-Fitch affirms ANZ National Bank's covered bonds 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ANZ National Bank Limited’s (ANZNBL, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') residential mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’ with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme.

The rating is based on ANZNBL’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage (AP) of 80.6%, which is below Fitch’s breakeven AP of 83.9% that is in line with the ‘AAA’ rating.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap fell by more than one category; (iii) the programme’s AP rises above 83.9%. The Stable Outlook on ANZNBL’s IDR drives the Stable Outlook on the covered bonds.

ANZ National Bank Limited

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: ‘AA-', Outlook Stable

Mortgage covered bond rating: ‘AAA’, Outlook Stable

D-Cap: 2 (high)

Asset segregation: very low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: moderate

The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by programme documentation which provides, in certain circumstances, for an issuer event of default to occur six months prior to a scheduled hard-bullet covered bond maturity if the pre-maturity ledger is not funded to an amount equivalent to the maturity amount. This differs from some other programmes where the issuer event of default occurs at 12 months if similar circumstances exist.

The system-based alternative management and privileged derivatives components are assessed as moderate from a discontinuity point of view. The cover-pool specific alternative management is assessed as moderate and asset segregation as very low risk of discontinuity in line with all Australian programmes. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the institution’s IDR and potential recovery uplift, supports a ‘AAA’ rating on the covered bonds.

As of 30 September 2012, the cover pool consisted of 33,920 loans secured by first ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD4.76bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 57.1%, and a weighted average seasoning of 29.6 months. Floating-rate loans represent 54.6% of the cover pool.

In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 15.9%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 45.8%. The cover pool is geographically distributed around New Zealand’s population centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (41.9%), Canterbury (centred on Christchurch, 9.9%), Waikato (9.8%) and Wellington (15.2%). The agency’s mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model criteria updated with a New Zealand-specific default probability, market value declines, and other risk adjustments that relate to the New Zealand mortgage market.

The outstanding covered bonds, totalling NZD3.1bn, are guaranteed by ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust Limited.

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.