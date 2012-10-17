FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.
October 17, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17 -

Ratings -- ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd. -------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 296463

Mult. CUSIP6: 296464

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Oct-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

13-Dec-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

ZAR8 bil zero cpn bnds due 08/18/2027 BBB 17-Oct-2012

ZAR7.5 bil zero cpn bnds due 12/31/2032 BBB 17-Oct-2012

ZAR2 bil zero cpn due 12/31/2018 BBB 17-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.00% nts due 03/07/2013 BBB 17-Oct-2012

US$1.75 bil 5.75% nts due 01/26/2021 BBB 17-Oct-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
