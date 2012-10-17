FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Anglo American PLC
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 17, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Anglo American PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Anglo American PLC ------------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Apr-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

19-Apr-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

24-Feb-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

20-Feb-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Anglo American PLC

Rating Rating Date

US$10 bil med-term note Prog 03/13/2003: sr

unsecd BBB+ 18-Apr-2011

US$1.7 bil 4.00% Convertible due 05/07/2014 BBB+ 18-Apr-2011

US$3.5 bil fltg rate RCF 07/02/2015 bank ln BBB+ 18-Apr-2011

US$10 bil med-term note Prog 03/13/2003: S-T

debt A-2 19-Apr-2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.