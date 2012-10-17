TEXT-S&P ratings - Anglo American PLC

Oct 17 -
Ratings -- Anglo American PLC ------------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Apr-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
19-Apr-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
24-Feb-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
20-Feb-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Anglo American PLC
Rating Rating Date
US$10 bil med-term note Prog 03/13/2003: sr
unsecd BBB+ 18-Apr-2011
US$1.7 bil 4.00% Convertible due 05/07/2014 BBB+ 18-Apr-2011
US$3.5 bil fltg rate RCF 07/02/2015 bank ln BBB+ 18-Apr-2011
US$10 bil med-term note Prog 03/13/2003: S-T
debt A-2 19-Apr-2010