TEXT-S&P puts rtgs on two Japan synthetic CDO tranches on watch neg

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Hummingbird Securitisation Ltd.

Series 1 loan

Class To From Issue amount Issue year

#1 Loan BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf) JPY4.0 bil. 2005

Signum Vanguard Ltd.

Class A secured fixed rate credit-linked loan 2005-3

To From Issue amount Issue year

AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf) JPY4.0 bil. 2005