TEXT-S&P puts rtgs on two Japan synthetic CDO tranches on watch neg
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts rtgs on two Japan synthetic CDO tranches on watch neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

“Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology and Assumptions,” Feb. 21, 2012

“Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,” Nov. 4, 2011

“Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance,” Sept. 30, 2010

“Understanding Standard & Poor’s Rating Definitions,” June 3, 2009

“Update to Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” Sept. 17, 2009

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Hummingbird Securitisation Ltd.

Series 1 loan

Class To From Issue amount Issue year

#1 Loan BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf) JPY4.0 bil. 2005

Signum Vanguard Ltd.

Class A secured fixed rate credit-linked loan 2005-3

To From Issue amount Issue year

AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf) JPY4.0 bil. 2005

