TEXT-S&P ratings - Santam Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Santam Ltd. -------------------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Oct-2012 A-/-- --/--
04-Sep-2009 NR/-- --/--
02-Mar-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 10-Oct-2012