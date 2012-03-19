TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on two Deutsche Bank ABCP programs

March 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our periodic review, we have affirmed our ‘A-1 (sf)’ ratings on Rheingold Securitisation and Rhein-Mein Securitisation.

-- Deutsche Bank sponsors and administers both programs.

-- Rheingold Securitisation closed on April 8, 1999. Rhein-Main Securitisation closed on Sept. 27, 1993.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘A-1 (sf)’ ratings on the asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) notes issued by Rheingold Securitisation Ltd. (Rheingold) and Rhein-Mein Securitisation Ltd. (Rhein-Main).

Today’s rating actions follow our periodic review of the programs (see “Transaction Update: Rheingold Securitisation Ltd.,” published on March 19, 2012, and “Transaction Update: Rhein-Main Securitisation Ltd.,” published on March 19, 2012).

Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) sponsors and administers both programs; it has also provided full liquidity support to all transactions issued under both programs. The timely repayment of the ABCP notes relies on the funding obligation from Deutsche Bank as a liquidity provider for both Rheingold and Rhein-Mein. In addition, Deutsche Bank provides programwide credit enhancement to both programs.

Rheingold and Rhein-Mein are multi-asset, multi-seller ABCP programs. Deutsche Bank retains the flexibility to move transactions from one conduit to another to manage outstandings and commitment levels in both conduits. Both conduits have the flexibility to issue in all major currencies in the European CP market and can also tap the U.S. CP market.

Rheingold and Rhein-Main are Jersey-based partially-supported ABCP conduits that buy assets from different sources via advances made to various purchasing companies. The conduits fund the purchase of the assets by issuing ABCP and can also issue medium-term notes (MTNs), although the issuer has not so far issued any MTNs.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Transaction Update: Rheingold Securitisation Ltd., March 19, 2012

-- Transaction Update: Rhein-Main Securitisation Ltd., March 19, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Programwide Credit Enhancement For MultiSeller Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduits, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Requests Transaction Performance Metrics From Sponsors Or Administrators Of Global Multiseller ABCP Conduits, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Standard & Poor’s Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Revised Framework For Applying Counterparty And Supporting Party Criteria, May 8, 2007

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005

-- Standard & Poor’s Loan-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, April 15, 1999