TEXT-S&P rates Fresenius SE proposed snr notes 'BB+', recovery '3'
#Credit RSS
March 19, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Fresenius SE proposed snr notes 'BB+', recovery '3'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said it assigned its ‘BB+’ issue rating to the proposed EUR500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Fresenius Finance B.V. a subsidiary of German health care group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE; BB+/Stable/--).

The issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on FSE. We have also assigned a recovery rating of ‘3’ to the notes, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The ratings are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.

We understand that the issuance proceeds will be used to finance acquisitions, refinance short-term debt, and for other general corporate purposes.

At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BBB-’ issue rating on FSE’s senior secured debt facilities. The ‘2’ recovery rating on these instruments remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default.

We affirmed the ‘BB+’ issue rating on FSE’s senior unsecured, guaranteed debt facilities. The ‘3’ recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.

We affirmed the ‘BB-’ issue rating on FSE’s EUR600 million euro notes. The ‘6’ recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for debt holders.

The impact of the proposed issue on our recovery metrics--stressed EBITDA and enterprise value at default--and analysis is not material. For more details, see “Research Update: Germany’s Fresenius And Fresenius Medical Care Upgraded To ‘BB+’ On Improving Operating Performance; Outlook Stable,” published Feb. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

We intend to publish a detailed recovery report shortly.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

