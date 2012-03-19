TEXT-S&P summary: Malmo (City of)

Malmo’s local economy has strong macroeconomic fundamentals boosted by close integration within the Oresund/Copenhagen region following the opening of the Malmo-Copenhagen fixed link in 2000 and the Malmo City Tunnel in 2011. Copenhagen international airport, Scandinavia’s largest, is only 15 minutes away and central Copenhagen can be reached in 25 minutes. Infrastructure investments, the establishment of Malmo University, and immigration from abroad have been prime factors underlying strong population growth over the past two decades. Unemployment stood at 9.3 in January 2012%. Although this was above the national average of 6.7%, the gap has gradually decreased over the past few years.

The city’s financial performance is strong with 2011 operating balance at 5.9% (6.5% in 2010) of operating revenues and a deficit in the balance after capital expenditures of 0.9% of total revenues (1.1% surplus in 2010). For the 2012-2014 planning period, we forecast a slight weakening in Malmo’s operating balance to about 4% of operating revenues. Should Malmo experience a severe deterioration in its revenue generation we take comfort in the city’s strong budgetary flexibility, exemplified by significant tax autonomy and potential for asset sales.

We believe Malmo has generally robust financial flexibility on the revenue side, owing to its autonomy in deciding its local income tax rate. In comparison with its Swedish peers we consider Malmo’s budgetary flexibility to be slightly constrained, however, by the municipality’s dependence on grants for about 28% of total revenues. Tax revenues represent about 55% of Malmo’s total revenues, which is low compared with those of its rated Swedish peers. Malmo finances part of its operations from fees and charges associated with certain municipal services. These fees are generally capped by national legislation and are only modifiable to a certain degree. The inclusion of revenues from such fees and charges increases Malmo’s share of modifiable revenues to about 61% of operating revenues, which in our opinion gives it fairly strong budgetary flexibility.

Over the past decade Malmo has been debt-free and in a position to finance investments with its own funds. The city plans, however, to finance part of its future capital expenditures with external debt. Some of the forecast debt accumulation is for the purpose of on-lending to city-owned companies, of which we deem the vast majority to be self-supporting.

In relation to its size, Malmo has a comparably small group of companies, with real estate company MKB Fastighets AB (MKB, AA-/Stable/A-1+) the largest in the group. Currently, MKB conducts its own funding.

As a Swedish LRG, Malmo benefits from very strong system support and institutional stability. In addition, the country’s fiscal policy framework promotes budgetary discipline through a balanced-budget requirement with which the sector is broadly compliant.

Liquidity

We consider Malmo’s liquidity position as a positive rating factor. This is owing to its current net debt-free status; the city currently has no debt service payments and a net liquidity position of Swedish krona (SEK) 0.66 billion. In 2011, Malmo set up a SEK2 billion commercial paper program and we understand that the city intends to diversify its funding alternatives further by setting up new programs to tap the capital markets. Moreover, we believe that the city could substitute part of the guarantee for its companies’ debt with onlent funds from the municipality. Consequently, we anticipate that Malmo’s debt service commitments could increase. However, the city intends to cover the increase through liquidity and bank facilities. According to its financial policy, Malmo must always keep a liquidity reserve covering its financing needs (from maturing debt and net new borrowing) for the coming six months.

Incorporating debt financing of investments, Malmo’s net liquidity position was about SEK500 million at year-end 2011. The city’s debt amounts to SEK1,000 million (with about half onlent to MKB and other city-owned companies) but with full liquidity coverage from own liquidity sources or committed liquidity facilities from banks. Moreover, if MKB were to substitute part of its funding with loans from the city treasury, MKB would set aside an equivalent amount from its own liquidity facilities from banks for the benefit of Malmo.

We view Malmo’s financial management as very strong and its financial policies as prudent. In addition, we note that rated Swedish LRGs enjoy strong and reliable access to the capital markets, which supports our assessment of Malmo’s ability to acquire funding. Consequently we acknowledge the city’s strong and reliable access to the capital markets in assessing its liquidity position as positive.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Malmo will prudently adjust its expenditures to cope with any tax revenue shortfalls, resulting in a marginal impact on the municipality’s operational performance. The outlook also factors in our view that Malmo’s net new borrowing to finance its capital expenditure program will be only moderate. We do not anticipate that Malmo’s tax-supported debt will exceed 30% of consolidated operating revenues by year-end 2014. This includes some on-lending to its companies. Furthermore, in the event that on-lending to MKB is greater than expected, this would not automatically trigger a negative rating action as we take comfort in the fact that MKB is a self-supporting company.

Conversely, the ratings could come under pressure if Malmo’s financial performance or liquidity position were to weaken significantly. A negative rating action could also result if MKB’s or any other larger subsidiary’s financial or business risk profile were to deteriorate significantly. Further rating downside could result if Malmo were to run significant operating deficits and its debt ratios were to significantly exceed the current expectations in our base-case scenario.