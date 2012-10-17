FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P to hold 2012 midstream energy and MLP breakfast meeting
October 17, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P to hold 2012 midstream energy and MLP breakfast meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings analysts from the Midstream Energy and Master Limited Partnership (MLP) team will hold a breakfast briefing at the Hyatt Regency Houston on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:00, and the event will conclude at 10:30.

Presentations will be given on the following topics:

-- Industry overview;

-- Crude oil trends;

-- Canadian Crude Oil Transportation Trends;

-- Natural gas liquids (NGLs);

-- Natural gas/NGL infrastructure; and

-- Variable Rate MLPs and Other Structural Considerations.

Registration for this event is complimentary.

Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser to register: here

