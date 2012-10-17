TEXT-S&P revises Aleris outlook to negative

Oct 17 -

Overview

-- Aleris International Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum products, is proposing to issue $400 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2020. We expect the company to use proceeds to either finance an acquisition or pay a stockholder dividend.

-- We are affirming our ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on Aleris and revising the outlook to negative. We are assigning a ‘B’ issue rating and ‘5’ recovery rating to the proposed notes.

-- At the same time, we are lowering the rating on Aleris’ existing $500 million senior unsecured notes to ‘B’ from ‘B+’ and are revising the recovery rating to ‘5’ from ‘4’, reflecting the increased debt.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the additional debt will likely lead to elevated leverage, and the potential for a large debt-financed dividend or acquisition reflects a more aggressive financial policy.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Beachwood, Ohio-based aluminum products manufacturer Aleris International Inc. (Aleris) and affirmed its ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on the company.

At the same time, we assigned our ‘B’ issue-level rating (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) to the company’s proposed $400 million in senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also lowered the rating on Aleris’ existing $500 million senior unsecured notes to ‘B’ from ‘B+’ and revised the recovery rating on the notes to ‘5’ from ‘4’. The notes are being sold pursuant to Rule 144A with registration rights.

We expect the company to use the proceeds from the proposed notes issuance for general corporate purposes, which may include financing a portion of the construction of an aluminum rolling mill in China or funding an acquisition. After March 31, 2013, the company may use up to $320 million of the proceeds to fund a dividend.

Rationale

The ratings reflect the combination of what Standard & Poor’s considers to be Aleris’ “weak” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. These assessments consider the company’s participation in the highly competitive aluminum industry, which is characterized by volatile pricing, competitive end markets, and thin operating margins. Improving demand in the U.S., solid global aerospace growth, and adequate liquidity somewhat offset these factors. Our outlook revision also considers that the proposed financing, which Aleris may use to finance a dividend or a relatively large acquisition, reflects an “aggressive” financial policy.

Given our current expectations for aluminum markets, we expect the company’s EBITDA will be about $300 million in 2012 and relatively flat in 2013. We expect that weaker demand for the company’s plate and sheet products in Europe will be somewhat offset by continued strong demand in its aerospace business, but that lower London Metal Exchange (LME) prices could continue to suppress scrap flows, raising the cost of scrap and squeezing Aleris’ domestic margins. As a result, we believe there will likely be little operating improvement in 2013.

With a pro forma debt balance of about $1.3 billion (adjusted for other postretirement benefit obligations and other debt-like obligations), increased capital expenditures, and negative free cash flow generation in the near term, we expect adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in 2012 to be over 4x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt to be between 10%-15%--levels we consider to be outside our expectation for the ‘B+’ corporate credit rating and could remain there in the coming year.

We view Aleris’ overall financial policy as aggressive, as evidenced by the company’s debt-financed dividend distribution in 2011, which Aleris executed less than one year after it emerged from bankruptcy, as well as the proposed transaction.

Aleris manufactures aluminum sheet for distributors and the transportation, construction, and consumer durables end-user markets. Through its European operations, the company also produces higher-end products for the aerospace markets, as well as extruded products.

Aleris’ EBITDA margins have generally been between 4% and 10%, but they were lower in 2008 and 2009, during the severe economic downturn. Over the past few years, the company’s margins have averaged about 5.5%, reflecting competitive markets and relatively weak industry conditions. Although we believe Aleris’ margins will gradually improve as a result of productivity improvements and higher selling prices and shipments (particularly to the aerospace and automotive sectors), overall industry weakness in the coming year or so could keep margins flat. However, Aleris’ results could vary significantly. That’s because swings in aluminum prices, arising from volatility in LME prices, could elevate cash costs for metal or scrap. Aleris could have trouble passing these costs through to customers if markets are weaker than expected. If aluminum price movements result in a negative valuation of current financial derivative positions, counterparties could require the company to post cash collateral. Furthermore, in a falling LME environment, the borrowing base availability under the company’s asset-based lending (ABL) facility could shrink and constrain liquidity (similar to what occurred in 2008).

Liquidity

We view Aleris’ liquidity profile as adequate. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- Liquidity sources including cash, internally generated cash flow, and availability under the company’s $600 million ABL revolving credit facility will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next couple of years.

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by up to 15%.

-- The company’s maturities are manageable; the company’s nearest maturity is 2016, when its ABL facility matures.

-- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under its credit facility even if EBITDA drops 15%.

As of June 30, 2012, total liquidity was about $589 million and consisted of balance sheet cash of about $130 million and about $459 million available under its $600 million ABL credit facility that matures in 2016, net of $45 million of letters of credit. The company’s borrowing base was approximately $504 million. The company’s ABL facility permits multicurrency borrowings of up to $600 million by U.S. subsidiaries, up to $240 million by Aleris Switzerland GmbH (a wholly owned Swiss subsidiary), and $15 million by Aleris Specification Alloy Products Canada Co. (a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary). The credit agreement governing the ABL facility requires Aleris to maintain a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of at least 1x if the amount available under the revolving credit facility is less than the greater of $45 million or 12.5% of the lesser of the total commitments or the borrowing base under the ABL facility at any time. Aleris was in compliance with all of the covenants associated with the credit agreement as of June 30, 2012, and based on our operating assumptions, we expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity and not trigger the fixed-charge covenant.

The company had a free operating cash flow (FOCF) deficit of about $54 million during the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, compared with positive cash flow generation of about $20 million during the same period in 2011, because of higher capital spending. Based on our current assumptions, we expect the company to generate negative FOCF in 2012 and to be cash flow neutral in 2013. This reflects our expectation that Aleris’ capital spending will be about $450 million in 2012 and about $200 million in 2013 on its new mill in China and an expansion project in Belgium.

Recovery analysis

The rating on Aleris’ new $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and existing $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 is ‘B’, one notch lower than the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of ‘5’. For the complete recovery analysis on the proposed $400 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2020, see our recovery report on Aleris, to be published shortly following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the current transaction, proceeds from which may be used for a dividend or an acquisition, is indicative of an aggressive financial policy. Pro forma for the transaction, leverage will be above 4x and FFO-to-debt will be below 15%, outside the ranges we expect for the rating. We expect the company to have leverage of below 4x and FFO/total debt above 15% for the current rating. Weakening markets in Europe and high capital spending as the company expands its business may make it difficult for Aleris to restore its credit metrics to levels we deem to be consistent with the rating.

We could lower our ratings if the company sustains debt-to-EBITDA above 4x for a prolonged period. This could occur if Europe’s economic recovery takes longer than expected, resulting in continuing deterioration in financial performance, or if Aleris’ margins decline sharply because of volatile aluminum and scrap prices. We could also take a negative action if the company makes an acquisition that requires additional leverage.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to bring its credit metrics back to within our expectations for the current ratings (leverage below 4x and FFO-to-debt in excess of 20%) over the next year and we believe it will sustain metrics at those levels.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept 18, 2012

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Aleris International Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--

New Rating

Aleris International Inc.

Senior Unsecured

US$400 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B

Recovery Rating 5

Rating Lowered

To From

Aleris International Inc.

Senior Unsecured B B+

Recovery Rating 5 4