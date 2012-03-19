TEXT-Fitch affirms Amon-ra Impex at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Amon-ra Impex Private Limited’s (Amon-ra) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided -at the end of this commentary.

The ratings remain constrained by Amon-ra’s small size of operations, which limits its financial flexibility, and volatile margins due to the trading nature of its business. In the financial ended March 2011 (FY11), revenues grew by 66% yoy to INR205.7m and operating margins declined to 4.4% from 5.1%, on the back of increased sales of its low-margin polymer product. The ratings are also constrained by Amon-ra’s inability to pass on the full rise in cost to customers and exchange rate fluctuations.

Fitch notes that Amon-ra has a limited product portfolio and it imports entirely from a single supplier - Korea-based Hanwha Corporation. That being said, the company is undertaking measures to increase the number of its suppliers and products in the medium term.

The ratings also continue to reflect Amon-ra’s comfortable credit profile in FY11, with low gross financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) of 0.1x (FY10: 1.2x) and high interest coverage of 19.9x (FY10: 7.4x). The ratings also draw comfort from a significant improvement in the company’s net working capital cycle (FY11: 19 days; FY10: 46 days), mainly driven by a one-time write-off of inventories taken for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floorings and also because it undertook confirmed orders for its polymer products.

The ratings may be downgraded upon any significant decline in Amon-ra’s revenues and EBITDA margins falling below 2%, as well as from a sustained deterioration in its net debt/EBITDA to beyond 4x. Any disputes with Hanwha Corporation would lead to revenue loss and be negative for the rating.

Established in 1995, Amon-ra is involved in the trading of polymers and PVC flooring, under Hanwha Group’s brand name. Its total debt for FY11 stood at INR0.8m (FY10: INR7.6m).

Fitch has also affirmed Amon-ra’s bank loans ratings as follows:

- INR5.0m fund-based cash credit limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR45m non-fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A4(ind)'