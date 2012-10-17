FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Aleris International Inc.
October 17, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Aleris International Inc.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Aleris International Inc. ------------------------------ 17-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Ohio

Primary SIC: Aluminum sheet,

plate, and foil

Mult. CUSIP6: 014477

Mult. CUSIP6: 01449B

Mult. CUSIP6: 449681

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Feb-2011 B+/-- B+/--

02-Jun-2010 NR/-- NR/--

12-Feb-2009 D/-- D/--

29-Jan-2009 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

06-Jan-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

12-Nov-2008 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 7.625% sr nts due 02/15/2018 B 17-Oct-2012

US$400 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B 17-Oct-2012

