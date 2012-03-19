TEXT-S&P summary: Managed Health Care Associates Inc.

March 19 -

Summary analysis -- Managed Health Care Associates Inc. ----------- 19-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 56166F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on Florham Park, N.J.-based group purchasing organization (GPO) Managed Health Care Associates Inc. (MHA) reflects a “weak” (according to Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria) business risk profile characterized by its narrow operating focus as an alternate-site GPO and a small revenue base that could make it susceptible to generic events. It also reflects a dependence on relatively concentrated, short-term, cancelable contracts that ultimately enable it to command volume discounts from drug manufacturers. We consider MHA’s financial risk profile to be “highly leveraged” (according to our criteria), reflecting our expectation that MHA will remain highly leveraged over the near term, because of a financial policy that we believe will direct excess cash flow to shareholder-friendly actions and/or business development activities instead of debt reduction. Indeed, the $120 million sponsor dividend in Sept. 2011 increased adjusted leverage (on a consolidated basis and inclusive of the recent holding-company debt issuance) to 5.5x, from 4.3x at June 30, 2011.

We expect MHA to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth over the next one to two years, lower than previous organic high-single-digit rates. We believe the loss of administration fees from simultaneous multiple patent expirations through early 2013 on some of its larger contracted drugs could likely lead to sharp price deterioration as those products are replaced by generic equivalents. Acquisitions completed in late 2010 and through early 2012, including the recent acquisition of UHF Purchasing, will offset some of this expected price deterioration, supporting our expectation of mid-single-digit growth. In the mid- to longer term, revenues could reach previous levels from higher volumes of the cheaper generic after it is brought onto contract. Acquisitions, an aging population, the potential for new pharmaceuticals, and the potential for developing classes of trade (such as specialty pharmaceuticals) are additional opportunities to expand revenues into the high single digits beyond 2013. Although recent acquisitions have provided revenue diversity and greater economies of scale, they also increased MHA’s cost base. This is key to our belief that, over the near term, MHA will be able to at least sustain, but not materially improve, EBITDA margins beyond the current level of roughly 50%. In our opinion, this will continue to translate into cash flow generation over the next year.

MHA has a “weak” business risk profile primarily because of the GPO industry’s lower barriers to entry, leaving it susceptible to new entrants. Moreover, its success heavily relies on customer retention, relationships with manufacturers and alternate site customers, and relatively short-duration contracts. These factors, coupled with a small revenue base, make it particularly vulnerable to customer consolidation or lost contracts in the currently fragmented institutional pharmacy field. Consolidation or contract losses could further concentrate MHA’s client base and ultimately affect its ability to obtain economies of scale and command volume discounts from drug manufacturers. Member contracts typically are one or two years with evergreen provisions, and can be cancelled 90 days prior to the termination date. Thus, while contract cancellation remains another key risk, MHA’s high level of contract retention demonstrates significant customer satisfaction to date. In turn, retention has helped it to achieve an estimated 75% share of the alternate-site GPO market. Coupled with acquisitions, it has solidified its position as the largest of three relatively small players in the niche business of obtaining drug discounts from manufacturers under contracts with alternate-site pharmacies.

MHA’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile reflects our belief that an aggressive financial policy will result in adjusted leverage being sustained at more than 5x. While organic growth and acquisitions have sequentially increased EBITDA, and could reduce leverage to less than 5x over time, we believe any reduction would be temporary because of a financial policy that uses excess debt capacity for dividends or acquisitions. Moreover, excess cash flow will be used to support holding company debt limiting debt reduction capabilities and supporting higher leverage.

Liquidity

MHA has adequate liquidity. Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of MHA’s liquidity profile are:

-- With sources exceeding uses by about $60 million, we expect coverage of uses to be more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.

-- Sources of liquidity likely will include funds from operations of about $30 million, cash of more than $20 million, and full availability of the $15 million revolving credit facility.

-- We expect uses of cash to include minimal investment in working capital and capital expenditures that should total $1 million.

-- MHA does not have any near-term debt maturities, and we expect covenant cushions will continue to be more than sufficient given its generous covenant test.

-- However, because of MHA’s small size, we do not believe that MHA has the likely ability to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low probability events.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on MHA’s senior secured credit facility is ‘B+’ (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of ‘2’ indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on the company’s second lien term loan due 2015 is ‘CCC+’ with a recovery rating of ‘6’ indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Managed Health Care Associates, published Nov. 17, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our rating outlook on MHA is stable. We do not expect the integration from three recent acquisitions to meaningfully change MHA’s weak business profile in the near term. The payment of a $120 million sponsor dividend underscores our belief that the company will remain highly leveraged over the near term. This expectation limits prospects for a higher rating. Another aggressive shareholder friendly action that lowers the covenant cushion to 10% or less might be suggestive of a lower rating. Protection under the generous covenant test makes this unlikely, in our opinion.