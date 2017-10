TEXT-S&P summary: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG -------------------- 19-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

29-Sep-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

02-Jul-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

08-Oct-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

01-Jun-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors