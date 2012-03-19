TEXT-Fitch affirms Italfinance Securitisation Vehicle 2 series 2008-1 notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italfinance Securitisation Vehicle 2 (Italfinance) EUR29.25m Series 2008 1-A notes at ‘AAAsf’ with a Negative Outlook.

The affirmation mainly reflects the high credit enhancement (CE; 87.89%) from subordination as of January 2012, which, in Fitch’s view, more than offsets the worse than expected performance of the portfolio. In its performance analysis, Fitch considered the significant increase in CE since January 2010, due to the fast amortisation of the rated notes. The agency formed its final view based on a stressed performance scenario where the collateral performance is assumed to continue on the current negative trend and originator support is no longer available. Fitch’s portfolio recovery expectations do not consider the recoveries stemming from the originator’s repurchases of defaulted contracts. In such a scenario, the agency expects that the Series 2008 1-A notes will be paid in full by the end of 2012.

Italfinance is a securitisation of performing receivables arising from finance lease contracts originated and serviced by Banca Italease S.p.A. (Italease; ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’), by Mercantile Leasing S.p.A. (not rated, 100% owned by Italease) and Italease Network S.p.A. (not rated, merged into Italease in May 2010).

Exposure to real estate leases in the underlying collateral has increased to 87.71% (up from 67.34% in January 2012). This is largely the result of the longer tenor of the real estate leases compared to the pool’s auto and equipment leases.

The cumulative gross default rate has been above Fitch’s base case assumptions since January 2009. It currently stands at 9.56%, compared to a base case of 3.75%. The cumulative net default rate, at 2.39%, is below Fitch’s base case (3.19%) for the same period of seasoning, thanks to the originator’s buybacks.. Recoveries have been strongly influenced by the repurchase of defaulted loans since April 2009. To date, 79.26% of total recoveries are from the originator’s repurchase of defaulted loans (EUR59.34m).