TEXT-S&P ratings - Hyundai Motor Co.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Hyundai Motor Co. -------------------------------------- 20-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Motor Vehicles

and Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 449187

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Mar-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

04-Nov-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================