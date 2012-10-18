TEXT-S&P rates CLPP's proposed sr unsecured notes 'A' and 'cnAA+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A’ issue rating and ‘cnAA+’ Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes guaranteed by CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd. (CLPP: A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). CLPP’s wholly owned subsidiary CLP Power Hong Kong Financing Ltd. will issue the notes. CLP Holdings Ltd. (CLPH: A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1) wholly owns CLPP. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.