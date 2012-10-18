FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - UNIQA Sachversicherung AG
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - UNIQA Sachversicherung AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- UNIQA Sachversicherung AG ------------------------------ 18-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Oct-2012 NR/-- --/--

13-Dec-2011 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
