TEXT-S&P ratings - Rand Water

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Rand Water --------------------------------------------- 18-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Water Supply

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Oct-2012 A-/-- BBB/--

26-Jan-2011 A/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

ZAR506 mil 9.97% bnds due 04/21/2021 A- 18-Oct-2012