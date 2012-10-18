TEXT-S&P cuts Rand Water to 'BBB';outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 -

Overview

-- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the foreign and local currency long-term credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa to ‘BBB’ and ‘A-', respectively. The outlook remains negative.

-- In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we are lowering our foreign and local currency long-term credit ratings on South African utility Rand Water to ‘BBB’ and ‘A-’ respectively.

-- The ‘bbb+’ stand-alone credit profile on Rand Water remains unchanged, and reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

-- The negative outlook on Rand Water reflects that on South Africa, and our view that a downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of Rand Water.

Rating Action

On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its foreign and local currency long-term ratings on South Africa-based utility Rand Water to ‘BBB’ and ‘A-', respectively. The outlook remains negative.

We also lowered our issue rating on Rand Water’s senior unsecured bonds due 2021 to ‘A-’ from ‘A’.