TEXT-Fitch : EM corporate credit risk, downside risk moderates

March 20 - Fitch Ratings continues to view macroeconomic uncertainties and trends as a key determining factor in the prospects for corporate ratings. Nevertheless, the agency’s corporate analysts remain alert to idiosyncratic developments that can drive rating changes, including sovereign rating actions. With global GDP growth forecast by Fitch to slow from 2.7% in 2011 to 2.4% in 2012, before recovering to 3.0% in 2013, emerging markets also face a slowdown this year.

