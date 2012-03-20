FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch : EM corporate credit risk, downside risk moderates
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch : EM corporate credit risk, downside risk moderates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 20 - Fitch Ratings continues to view macroeconomic uncertainties and trends as a key determining factor in the prospects for corporate ratings. Nevertheless, the agency’s corporate analysts remain alert to idiosyncratic developments that can drive rating changes, including sovereign rating actions. With global GDP growth forecast by Fitch to slow from 2.7% in 2011 to 2.4% in 2012, before recovering to 3.0% in 2013, emerging markets also face a slowdown this year.

For more details of Fitch’s recent rating activity, the credit outlook and issuance activity see the full newsletter, entitled ‘Emerging Markets Newsletter - Corporates’, which is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Emerging Markets Newsletter - Corporates

here

