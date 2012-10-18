TEXT-Fitch affirms Vseobecna Uverova Banka's IDR at 'BBB+';outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vseobecna Uverova Banka’s (VUB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS

VUB’s IDR and Support Rating are driven by potential support from its parent bank.

The affirmation of VUB’s Long-term IDR and Support Rating is based on Fitch’s view that VUB is very likely to be supported, if required, by its ultimate 96.76%-owner, Intesa SanPaolo S.p.A. (IntesaSP; ‘A-'/ Negative). The one notch difference between IntesaSP and VUB’s IDRs reflects Fitch’s view that VUB is a strategically important subsidiary for the parent group, based on the almost full ownership, high integration and IntesaSP’s strategic focus on the central and eastern European (CEE) region. VUB’s role is further underpinned by its consistently sound performance and significant contribution to the group’s net income (3.9% in H112).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

VUB’s Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded or upgraded if there was a change in its parent bank’s IDR. The Negative Outlook on VUB’s Long-term IDR reflects that on IntesaSP.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Negative

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F2’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘2’