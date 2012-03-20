FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk. --------------------------------- 20-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Dev/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Feb-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

21-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

