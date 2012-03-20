TEXT-S&P PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk. 'CCC+' ratings placed on watch dev

We do not expect a proposed strategic tie-up between BTEL and PT Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia (STI; unrated) to materially improve BTEL’s competitive position in the next 12 months. This is because STI is a very small player in the Indonesian telecom market. BTEL plans to acquire 35% stake in STI through an equity swap and to integrate the operations under the BTEL management.

We, however, expect BTEL to benefit from the STI deal in the next two to three years. Access to 7.5 megahertz (MHz) frequency in STI’s 450 MHz band and to STI’s rural network would help BTEL grow its broadband and voice business. BTEL would also benefit from efficiency through measures such as shared marketing and infrastructure maintenance.

BTEL’s small scale and limited-mobility offerings put it at a disadvantage compared with its peers. The company has a share of about 5.5% in the Indonesian wireless market.

Liquidity

We believe BTEL has “weak” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company’s liquidity sources are likely to cover liquidity uses by 0.5x in the next 12 months. We also expect that BTEL will breach its local currency bond covenants in one to two months.

However, the company’s liquidity would improve if the proposed transaction is successfully completed. The company’s liquidity sources would then cover liquidity uses by about 1.2x in 2012 and 1x in 2013. These ratios will also provide the company flexibility in managing the covenant.

Our current liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- BTEL’s liquidity sources include cash and short-term investments of about IDR200 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We expect the company to have FFO of about IDR400 billion over the next 12 months.

-- Uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include minimum capital expenditure of about IDR500 billion, and principal repayments of IDR650 billion on BTEL’s local currency bonds and of about IDR500 billion on its finance leases.

-- We believe that BTEL will also breach the EBITDA interest coverage maintenance covenant of 5x for 2011 under its local currency bond. This covenant will be tested when the company releases its audited financial statements for 2011. We also expect BTEL to have limited headroom under its financial covenant of debt to EBITDA of 5x. However, we currently do not expect the bondholders to accelerate the repayment.

-- We believe BTEL will have limited headroom, if any, on its incurrence covenant under its foreign currency bond. The covenant requires the company to maintain a ratio of consolidated debt to the past 12 months’ EBITDA of 4.75x. The company would therefore have a limited ability to raise debt for capital expenditure. Under the financial covenants of the foreign currency bond, the company can raise US$30 million in credit facilities and up to US$70 million through vendor financing over and above the constraints of the incurrence covenant. We therefore expect BTEL to finance part of its capital expenditure through vendor financing.

-- In addition, BTEL has access to about US$300 million of vendor financing from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1) to purchase equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (not rated). However, we do not expect the company to use this facility due to limited headroom under the covenant.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement when we have clarity on the outcome of the fundraising proposal.

We could raise the rating by one notch if the company: (1) raises funds as it proposes and meets the bond maturity and capital expenditure; and (2) addresses the expected covenant breach on the local currency bond.

We could lower the rating if we believe the company is not able to take forward its fundraising plan or put in place an alternative mechanism to meet its upcoming debt maturity.

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action

To From

PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Dev/-- CCC+/Negative/--

Bakrie Telecom Pte. Ltd.

Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Dev CCC+