TEXT-S&P ratings - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. ------------------------------- 18-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26876F

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

21-Jul-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$750 mil 6.00% nts due 05/13/2021 BBB- 29-Apr-2011

