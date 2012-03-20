FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Industries Qatar QSC
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Industries Qatar QSC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Industries Qatar QSC -------------------------- 20-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Feb-2012 AA-/-- AA-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Qatar-based petrochemical, fertilizer, and steel producer, Industries Qatar QSC, reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s assesses at ‘a-', and three notches of uplift for the extraordinary financial support we expect the Qatari government would provide to Industries Qatar if needed. This results in local- and foreign-currency ratings on Industries Qatar of ‘AA-'. The State of Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+) indirectly owns 70% of Industries Qatar, which we consequently consider to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.