TEXT-S&P revises various South Africa national scale ratings

Oct 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has revised its South Africa national scale ratings on various companies (see list below). The rating actions follow the publication of revised mapping guidance for the South Africa national credit rating scale (see “Standard & Poor’s Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade,” published Oct. 15, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The revised mapping guidance follows the downgrade of the Republic of South Africa on Oct. 12, 2012 (see “South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘BBB’; LC Ratings Lowered To ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Remains Negative”). The South Africa national scale ratings on the Republic of South Africa are unchanged at ‘zaAAA/zaA-1’.

The rating actions do not reflect any change in our view of the fundamental credit quality of the companies listed below, but result from recalibrating our South Africa national rating scale.

South Africa national scale credit ratings express relative opinions about the creditworthiness of an issuer or credit quality of an individual debt issue, from strongest to weakest, within a universe of credit risk within the country. With the revised mapping, the more creditworthy entities in the country will receive higher national scale ratings, in line with our national scale criteria.

RATINGS LIST

To From

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

South Africa National Scale Rating

zaAA-/zaA-1 zaA/zaA-1

Anglo American PLC

South Africa National Scale Rating

zaAA+/zaA-1 zaAA/zaA-1

Gold Fields Ltd.

South Africa National Scale Rating

zaAA-/zaA-1 zaA/zaA-1

Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.

South Africa National Scale Rating

zaA zaA-

Santam Ltd.

South Africa National Scale Rating

zaAA+ zaAA

Vodacom Group Ltd.

South Africa National Scale Rating

zaAA+/zaA-1 zaAA-/zaA-1

RELATED RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor’s Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012

-- South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘BBB’; LC Ratings Lowered To ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Remains Negative, Oct. 12, 2012

-- Anglo American Outlook Revised To Negative On Exposure To Risks In South Africa; ‘BBB+/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed, Oct. 17, 2012

-- South African Miner Anglogold Ashanti ‘BBB-’ Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Increased Country Risk, Oct. 17, 2012

-- South African Miner Gold Fields ‘BBB-’ Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative on Increased Country Risk, Oct. 17, 2012

-- South African Lion of Africa Ins ‘BB+’ Ratings Affirmed; National Scale Raised to ‘zaA’ On revised Scale; Outlook Stable, Oct. 17, 2012

-- South Africa-Based Santam Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative Following Sovereign Action; ‘A-’ Ratings Affirmed, Oct. 17, 2012

-- Mobile Operator Vodacom National Scale Rating Raised to ‘zaAA+’ As South African Rating Scale Mapping Guidelines Revised, Oct. 16, 2012