TEXT-S&P ratings - NDS Group Ltd.
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - NDS Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- NDS Group Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 20-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Pos/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

17-Feb-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

