TEXT-S&P puts NDS Group 'BB-' rating on watch pos on Cisco bid

These weaknesses are partly offset in our opinion by the company’s solid market positions worldwide, large share of recurring revenues with a diversified base of leading pay-TV operators, high barriers to entry, and positive free operating cash flow generation.

At this stage, we continue to view NDS’ business and financial risk profiles as “fair” and “aggressive”, respectively.

NDS posted sound operating performance in the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, with revenues increasing by 6% and flat EBITDA, compared with same period a year earlier. In our baseline scenario, we expect NDS to generate high-single-digit sales growth and continuously post a robust EBITDA margin of just below 30% for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2012, thanks to steady subscriber growth on NDS’ clients’ platforms, notably in emerging markets. We believe it is critical for NDS to preserve its excellent technological capabilities in order to keep existing clients, gain new ones from competitors, and support its strategy to build on its solid conditional access infrastructure to add services--such as digital video recorders--onto existing clients’ set-top boxes. To do so, we understand that the company is likely to make continued large research and development investments of over 20% of sales in the next three years.

Our anticipation of sustained EBITDA growth over the next 12 months should lead in our view to a positive FOCF generation of slightly below EUR100 million annually.

Liquidity

NDS’ liquidity is adequate, according to our criteria. We expect the group’s sources of liquidity, including cash and credit line availability, to exceed its uses by about 2.0x or more over the next 12 months.

We anticipate the following liquidity sources:

-- Cash on balance sheet of $63 million on Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Robust operating cash flow generation, though potentially lower than the $130 million reported in 2011 (fiscal year ended June 30), excluding transaction costs; and

-- An undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility, which matures in 2017.

-- Liquidity uses could include the following:

-- Modest capital expenditures, although potentially higher than the $24 million spent in the 12 months to June 30, 2011; and

-- Scheduled debt amortization of about $22 million over the next 12 months and possible debt prepayments resulting from the cash sweep clause under NDS’ debt documentation.

The company’s financial flexibility is supported by a mostly medium- to long-term debt maturity profile, with no major debt maturity before 2017-2018.

We understand that the senior debt facilities include a set of financial maintenance covenants, which NDS tests quarterly. Headroom under existing covenants was good on Dec. 31, 2011, and should remain comfortable in the short term under our base case with, for example, about 30% for the senior debt leverage covenant at the end of June 2012. We believe headroom will remain adequate over the next 12 months under the covenants, providing NDS performs broadly in line with its business plan.

Recovery analysis

-- The senior secured debt facilities borrowed by NDS’ subsidiaries--comprising the euro-denominated $250 million term loan A due 2017 and borrowed by NDS Holdings (Europe) Ltd.; the $800 million term loan B due 2018 and borrowed by NDS Treasury (Americas) LLC; and the $75 million RCF due 2017 borrowed by NDS Finance Ltd.--have a ‘BB’ issue rating and a recovery rating of ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

-- We value NDS on a going-concern basis, owing to its market-leading position, high barriers to entry, and the contract-based nature of its business, which provides good visibility over the next few years.

-- Our simulated default scenario leads to a default in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015, as a result of diminishing revenues and margins, with EBITDA declining to about $131 million.

-- Under our assumptions, we arrive at a stressed enterprise valuation of about $860 million, from which we deduct about $80 million of priority liabilities to estimate the residual value available for the senior secured lenders.

For more details, please see “NDS Group Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile,” published on Oct. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch in the second half of 2012, when the transaction will likely close.

We will likely raise the long-term corporate credit rating on NDS by several notches, in line with the rating on Cisco at a maximum, if the deal is successful.

