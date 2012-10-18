TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 -

Ratings -- PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk. ---------------------------- 18-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Oct-2012 B/-- B/--

28-Jun-2011 NR/-- NR/--

15-Apr-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

