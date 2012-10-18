FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk.
October 18, 2012 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk. ---------------------------- 18-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Oct-2012 B/-- B/--

28-Jun-2011 NR/-- NR/--

15-Apr-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

