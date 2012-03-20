FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impact on Duncannon CRE CDO I from class A refinancing notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impact on Duncannon CRE CDO I from class A refinancing notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent issuance of Class A refinancing notes by Duncannon CRE CDO I plc to replace its revolving credit facility (RCF) will not in itself impact the rating of the existing notes.

As per Condition 19 (a) of the Duncannon CRE CDO I PLC prospectus, the issuer may at any time create and issue further securities with the same terms and conditions as the Class A senior notes (the Class A refinancing notes). The notes will be consolidated and form a single series with, and rank pari passu with the outstanding Class A senior notes. The proceeds of the refinancing notes will be used to repay amounts outstanding with respect to drawings under the RCF.

The issuance of EUR93.5m of the Class A refinancing notes was used to repay the EUR93.5m RCF which no longer exists. The Class A notes balance will increase to EUR240m from EUR146.3m to reflect the Class A refinancing notes issuance.

The RCF ranked pari passu with the Class A notes and consequently the Class A refinancing notes that replace the RCF shared the same rating as the Class A notes on issuance.

The notes are rated as follows:

EUR 2.5m class X: ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR 240.0m class A: ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR40.0m class B: ‘CCsf’

EUR 40.7m class C-1: ‘Csf’

EUR 20.4m class C-2: ‘Csf’

EUR 21.4m class D-1: ‘Csf’

EUR 21.4m class D-2: ‘Csf’

EUR 21.6m class D-3: ‘Csf’

EUR 22.4m class E-1: ‘Csf’

EUR 22.6m class E-2: ‘Csf’

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.