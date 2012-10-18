TEXT-Fitch affirms Rabobank at 'AA'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rabobank Group’s (Rabobank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AA’ and its Viability Rating (VR) at ‘aa’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Rabobank’s central organisation, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA’s (Rabobank Nederland) Long-term IDR at ‘AA’ with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The affirmation of Rabobank’s VR, and hence IDRs, reflects the bank’s robust capitalisation, strong franchise in Dutch retail banking, providing resilient albeit modest earnings, and its generally low risk appetite and moderate risk profile. Its ratings also take into account some reliance on confidence-sensitive capital markets for its funding needs, a structural feature of the Dutch banks, but a well-managed and substantial liquidity buffer to mitigate this.

All ratings assigned to Rabobank and its affiliates have been affirmed and their respective drivers and sensitivities are discussed below. Given the legally binding cross-support mechanism within the group, Fitch bases its analysis of the creditworthiness of Rabobank on consolidated figures and only assigns a VR to Rabobank.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

Rabobank’s IDRs (and senior debt rating) are driven by the group’s intrinsic creditworthiness. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that Rabobank’s strong market position and risk management will enable it to maintain resilient performance, despite some economic headwinds in the Netherlands. Fitch expects that the current weak domestic economic conditions will put further pressure on Rabobank’s small- and medium-sized corporate customers, which will weaken internal capital generation.

The weak domestic and global economic conditions have negatively impacted Rabobank’s asset quality, but it remains solid. Its impaired loans to gross loans ratio of 2.3% at end-June 2012 is low by international standards, especially during an economic recession. Earnings are also under some pressure given reduced business volumes and higher loan impairment charges, but the capital buffer should be ample to cover any unforeseen losses.

Fitch expects the bank to further improve cost efficiency to strengthen operating profitability, as demonstrated by the cost initiatives currently underway in its retail network. To maintain its high ratings, Fitch also expects Rabobank to further bolster its already strong capitalisation, in light of the additional capital requirements under Basel III/CRD IV, and build up an extra buffer for its senior unsecured creditors in the context of the expected bail-in regime.