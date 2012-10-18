FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.K. tax plan news doesn't affect WPP PLC ratings
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.K. tax plan news doesn't affect WPP PLC ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on U.K. ad agency WPP PLC (BBB/Stable/A-2) and related entities are unaffected by the company’s plans to change back its tax domiciliation to the U.K. from Ireland.

WPP is seeking technical waivers from its bank lenders and bondholders’ trustees, as the move would entail a partial re-organization of the group’s corporate structure, changes to the existing guarantors of outstanding bonds and loans, and some transfers of assets within the group.

We believe the waivers,if granted as we anticipate, would not affect WPP’s business and financial risk, or the security package of the group’s existing creditors, who would continue to benefit from the same type of guarantees and access to assets.

