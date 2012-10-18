TEXT-S&P summary: Alliance Bank JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Alliance Bank JSC ----------------------------- 18-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 018531

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jun-2010 B-/C B-/C

05-Jun-2009 D/D D/D

14-Apr-2009 SD/SD SD/SD

31-Mar-2009 CC/C CC/C

26-Mar-2009 C/C C/C

16-Feb-2009 B/B B/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP ccc

Anchor bb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-2)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support +2

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A government-related entity with a “moderately high” likelihood of extraordinary government support.

-- Third-largest domestic market share in unsecured consumer lending.

-- Increasing funding diversification, aided by growth in customer deposits.

Weaknesses:

-- A very weak capital position.

-- High share of nonperforming loans compared with nonrestructured peers’.

-- Low core profitability.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Kazakhstan-based Alliance Bank JSC reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ expectation that the Kazakh government would remain a majority shareholder of the bank and continue to provide liquidity and funding support. We also believe the bank would continue to build up its capital base through higher retained earnings and that the share of the nonperforming loan portfolio would decline through proactive recovery measures and the dynamic growth of new lending.

If we perceived that the Kazakh government’s stance toward Alliance Bank were no longer consistent with a “moderately high” likelihood of support, we could reduce the two notches of uplift that we currently incorporate into the ratings and therefore lower the ratings on the bank.

Alternatively, we may raise the ratings if Alliance Bank’s bottom-line earnings and, notably, some expected positive one-time elements are high enough to increase our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio for the bank (before adjustments) to more than 3%. Ratings upside would also develop if the bank’s asset quality recovered toward the system average through disposal, without recourse, of problem assets. However, we do not expect either scenario to occur over the next 12 months.

Formal confirmation that the merger between Alliance Bank and Temirbank will go ahead would prompt a review of the ratings on both banks once we have sufficient details about the transaction. In our view, the combined entity would benefit from increased market share and higher capitalization than Alliance Bank currently has.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Kazakhstan, May 15, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010