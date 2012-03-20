TEXT-S&P summary: NDS Group Ltd.

The ratings on NDS primarily reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s aggressive leverage (before its acquisition by Cisco), narrow business focus, competitive environment, and exposure to long-term piracy and technology risks.

These weaknesses are partly offset in our opinion by the company’s solid market positions worldwide, large share of recurring revenues with a diversified base of leading pay-TV operators, high barriers to entry, and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation.

We continue to view NDS’ business and financial risk profiles as “fair” and “aggressive”, respectively.

S&P base-case operating scenario

NDS’ fair business risk profile is supported by its long-standing business relationships with some of the largest pay-TV platforms worldwide, backed by contracts with tenor usually of more than five years. We understand that existing contracts cover about 80% of the company’s projected revenues for each year until 2015, assuming card replacement and subscriber growth rates exactly in line with the company’s forecasts. Only one major contract matures over the next three years--the DIRECTV conditional access contract in 2013. We anticipate this contract will be renewed in our baseline scenario.

NDS posted sound operating performance in the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, with revenues increasing by 6% and flat EBITDA, compared with same period a year earlier. In our baseline scenario, we expect NDS to generate high-single-digit sales growth and continuously post a robust EBITDA margin of just below 30% for the fiscal year ending June 2012, thanks to steady subscriber growth on NDS’ clients’ platforms, notably in emerging markets.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Despite sustained sales growth and healthy profitability in the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, FOCF materially weakened to a low $16 million over the period, versus $86 million in the same six months of 2010. Nevertheless, we understand that this decline largely stemmed from nonrecurring negative working capital swings, related to the delayed receipt of an R&D grant for the French operations. Our anticipation of sustained EBITDA growth over the next 12 months should lead in our view to a positive FOCF generation of slightly below EUR100 million annually.

This will likely result in gradual improvement in NDS’ credit measures. In our baseline scenario, we expect NDS’ adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio to decline to the 3.5x-4.0x range by end-June 2012, compared with an estimated 4.0x at end-December 2011, and an adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of about 20% on the same date.

Liquidity

NDS’ liquidity was adequate as of Dec. 31, 2011, according to our criteria. We expect the group’s sources of liquidity, including cash and credit line availability, to exceed its uses by about 2.0x or more over the next 12 months.

We anticipate the following liquidity sources:

-- Cash on balance sheet of $63 million on Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Robust operating cash flow generation, though potentially lower than the $130 million reported in 2011 (fiscal year ended June 30), excluding transaction costs; and

-- An undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility, which matures in 2017.

Liquidity uses could include the following:

-- Modest capital expenditures, although potentially higher than the $24 million spent in the 12 months to June 30, 2011; and

-- Scheduled debt amortization of about $22 million over the next 12 months and possible debt prepayments resulting from the cash sweep clause under NDS’ debt documentation.

The company’s financial flexibility is supported by a mostly medium- to long-term debt maturity profile, with no major debt maturity before 2017-2018. Debt amortization requirements will be manageable, in our view, for the rest of fiscal 2012 ($10.25 million in total for term loan A and term loan B) and fiscal 2013 ($24 million).

We understand that the senior debt facilities include a set of financial maintenance covenants, which NDS tests quarterly. Headroom under existing covenants was good on Dec. 31, 2011, and should remain comfortable in the short term under our base case with, for example, about 30% for the senior debt leverage covenant at the end of June 2012. We believe headroom will remain adequate over the next two years under the covenants, providing NDS performs broadly in line with its business plan.

Recovery analysis

-- The senior secured debt facilities borrowed by NDS’ subsidiaries--comprising the euro-denominated $250 million term loan A due 2017 and borrowed by NDS Holdings (Europe) Ltd.; the $800 million term loan B due 2018 and borrowed by NDS Treasury (Americas) LLC; and the $75 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2017 borrowed by NDS Finance Ltd.-- have a ‘BB’ issue rating and a recovery rating of ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

-- We value NDS on a going-concern basis, owing to its market-leading position, high barriers to entry, and the contract-based nature of its business, which provides good visibility over the next few years.

-- Our simulated default scenario leads to a default in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015, as a result of diminishing revenues and margins, with EBITDA declining to about $131 million.

-- Under our assumptions, we arrive at a stressed enterprise valuation of about $860 million, from which we deduct about $80 million of priority liabilities to estimate the residual value available for the senior secured lenders.

For more details, please see “NDS Group Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile,” published on Oct. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch in the second half of 2012, when the transaction will likely close.

We are likely to raise the long-term corporate credit rating on NDS by several notches, in line with the rating on Cisco at a maximum, if the deal is successful.

