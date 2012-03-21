TEXT-S&P : Kerry Properties rtg unaffected by 2011 results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on Kerry Properties Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-) are not affected by the Hong Kong-based company’s 2011 results.

Kerry’s full-year results were weaker than we had expected. However, we believe the results will improve in 2012. Revenue dropped 3% from the year before. In particular, property sales fell substantially to Hong Kong dollars (HK$) 2.71 billion, from HK$8.52 billion in 2010, due to a limited number of projects for recognition. The adjusted EBITDA margin for Kerry was also lower at about 17% in 2011, versus 20.6% in 2010, due to higher contribution from the lower-margin logistics segment. Rental revenue grew 11%, in line with our expectation. Although the company’s EBITDA was weaker than the previous year‘s, its EBIT was close to our projection, thanks to Kerry’s share of profit in associate companies, predominantly in the Larvotto project in Hong Kong.

We expect property sales to recover in 2012 because up to HK$6.6 billion in contract sales achieved in 2011 will be recognized this year. In our view, new investment properties with good locations in China would also support the credit profile in the next two to three years. We believe Kerry’s recurring income interest coverage would grow materially from about 1.5x currently.

Kerry’s capital structure, on a gross debt basis, also weakened. Total debt increased by HK$8 billion to HK$31.62 billion at the end of 2011. At the same time, the company’s cash increased by about the same amount. We understand the weakened capital structure is partially attributed to Kerry’s treasury management strategy and the higher cash level would partially offset the higher debt. We expect the cash and gross debt to decline in the next six to 12 months to be consistent with historical trend and Kerry to maintain disciplined financial management, in line with its track record.