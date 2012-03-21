TEXT-Fitch assigns SEFPL DA March 12 - III expected rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SEFPL DA March 12 - III (an ABS transaction) an expected rating as follows:

INR998.8m purchaser payouts: ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The construction equipment loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the “originator” or “seller”, ‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Negative).

The expected rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of February 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating is based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of SEFPL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR998.8m, as of the cut-off date of 15 March 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be in the form of a fixed deposit with a bank rated at least ‘Fitch A(ind)'/Stable/‘Fitch A1(ind)', in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the assignee representative for the benefit of the assignee. Alternatively, it can also be provided in the form of guarantees by an entity rated at least ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable. The credit enhancement will be equal to 15.5% of initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction’s financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch’s websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.