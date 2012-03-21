TEXT-S&P afrms Rosneft outlook now stable on likely neg FOCF

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 -

Overview

-- We expect Russian oil company Rosneft’s free operating cash flow to be negative in 2012, and possibly longer, due to heavy capital spending and despite a favorable oil price.

-- We also see management’s financial policy as less predictable, with an increased appetite for acquisitions.

-- We are revising our outlook on Rosneft to stable from positive, reflecting the lower probability of ratings upside within the next 12-18 months.

-- We are affirming the long-term ‘BBB-’ rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rosneft will continue to show strong operating profitability, but lower credit metrics than the 2011 robust levels.

Rating Action

On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the outlook on Russian vertically integrated state-controlled OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft) to stable from positive. At the same time, the ‘BBB-’ rating was affirmed.

Rationale

We see mounting capital expenditures’ pushing Rosneft’s free operating cash flow (FOCF) into negative territory over the next two to three years, even in a favorable oil price scenario. We also see management’s financial policy as less predictable, with clear priority given to investment opportunities and acquisitions. This leads to a lower probability of our raising the rating in the next 12-18 months, in our view.

Rosneft plans over $15 billion in capital spending in 2012, against $13.2 billion in 2011 and $8.9 billion in 2010. And we expect spending to stay high in subsequent years. This includes the costly upgrade of Rosneft’s below-average-quality refineries to meet Euro-3, -4 and -5 standards and to increase light product yield. A significant part of the planned spending is essentially mandatory investments.

In addition, Rosneft’s upstream capital-expenditure needs are increasing, for example to bring the Vankor field to full capacity and to maintain stable production at its maturing core production subsidiary Yugansk. Despite these investments, we anticipate that Rosneft’s production growth will fall to about 1.5% in 2012, which is still better than that of most peers, but is lower than the 2.5% seen in 2011 and the 6.4% in 2010.

The rating on Rosneft reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘bbb-'. This is supported by Rosneft’s vast reserves, large-scale and low-cost production (2.38 million barrels per day in 2011), vertical integration in refining, and resilient profitability thanks to the imperfect natural hedge provided by Urals-linked taxation in Russia.

Rosneft’s current credit metrics are robust, with an adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 101% in 2011. We foresee that ratio falling significantly over the next years, even if the oil price remains relatively favorable. Key rating constraints include debt that is higher than peers’; future heavy capital-spending needs; and the risks of the oil industry in Russia, notably heavy taxes and uncertainty about future changes in the tax regime, given high interdependence of the Russian oil industry and the federal budget.

In line with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs) we view the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for Rosneft as “moderately high”, based on our assessment of Rosneft’s “important” role for the country as one of the government’s key tools in the hydrocarbon sector and Rosneft’s “strong” link with the Russian government, its 75.2% shareholder, which appears to substantially influence the company’s strategy.